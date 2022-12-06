Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 96,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,114,036 shares.The stock last traded at $19.10 and had previously closed at $19.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EURN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Euronav Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 17.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

