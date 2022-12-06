Ethereum Classic One Day Trading Volume Tops $91.26 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.68 billion and $91.26 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $19.45 or 0.00114279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,017.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000589 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.64 or 0.00467983 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00022883 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002497 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.06 or 0.00840665 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.35 or 0.00654371 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00244849 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00267488 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
