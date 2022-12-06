Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $87.63 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00008141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $87.63 million and approximately $478,557.42 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,056.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00478284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022501 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00114333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00853128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.00652459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00244992 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,104,559 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

