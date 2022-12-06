Ergo (ERG) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $86.26 million and approximately $448,164.91 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00008054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,965.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00465270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00114086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00839233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.00652885 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00243897 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,128,898 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

