Ergo (ERG) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $86.26 million and approximately $448,164.91 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00008054 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,965.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000583 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00465270 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002504 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00114086 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00839233 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.00652885 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005889 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00243897 BTC.
Ergo Profile
Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,128,898 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
