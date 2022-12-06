ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.05 million and $1.77 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010617 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00052704 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021404 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00239479 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003709 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00890244 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

