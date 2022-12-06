Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.06

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 30920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 573.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,015,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 864,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 755.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 777,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 686,449 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,705,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 247.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 651,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 464,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 32.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,900,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 460,537 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

