EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

