EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $14.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 6.3% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 315,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $111.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.90.

