EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.8% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,656,067,000 after acquiring an additional 180,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,021 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,117,297,000 after buying an additional 225,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE HD opened at $320.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.92.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

