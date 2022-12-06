EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Salesforce by 5.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $8,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.26.

Shares of CRM opened at $133.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.88 and a 1 year high of $270.57. The stock has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

