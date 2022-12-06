EPG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $53.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.38.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.