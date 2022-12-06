EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,070 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FJUN. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 6.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 10.1% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 97.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

FJUN stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.88. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $38.24.

