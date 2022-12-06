EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 88 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,159,796,000 after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $530.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

