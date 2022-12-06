EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 564 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 50.4% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of HP by 44.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HP stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

