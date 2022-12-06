EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 107 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $163.94 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.21 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

