EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,415,364 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,333,088 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $3,911,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.05.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $134.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $150.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.