Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.95.

Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

ENPH opened at $335.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.50 and its 200-day moving average is $257.65. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,077,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 186,372 shares of company stock valued at $56,077,771 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.