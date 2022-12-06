Energy Web Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.12 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $134.03 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00023989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

