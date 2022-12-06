Energi Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 61.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001453 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $14.53 million and approximately $275,234.37 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00079921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00060604 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00025910 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

