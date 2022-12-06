Energi (NRG) Trading 61.5% Higher This Week

Energi (NRG) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001455 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $14.49 million and $181,923.13 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 61.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

