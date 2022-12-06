Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Price Target Lowered to €23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.50 ($25.79) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ELEZY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. 4,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,059. Endesa has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.