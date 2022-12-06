Empower Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, Empower has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Empower has a market capitalization of $21.00 million and approximately $682.09 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00009819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Empower alerts:

About Empower

Empower was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,577,407 tokens. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 1.70478746 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $424.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

