ELIS (XLS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $64.34 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $64.34 million and approximately $654.83 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001892 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,002.16 or 1.00011754 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010636 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00052792 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021485 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00239199 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32353224 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

