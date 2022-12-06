Ediston Property Investment Company plc (EPIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42 on December 30th

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ediston Property Investment Stock Performance
LON:EPIC opened at GBX 64.20 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.68 million and a PE ratio of 376.47. Ediston Property Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 58.93 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 88 ($1.07). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.11.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
