Ediston Property Investment Company plc (EPIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42 on December 30th

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:EPIC opened at GBX 64.20 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.68 million and a PE ratio of 376.47. Ediston Property Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 58.93 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 88 ($1.07). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.11.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

