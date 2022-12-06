Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $160.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.88.

Shares of ECL opened at $150.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.03 and a 200 day moving average of $156.54. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $237.38.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 26,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

