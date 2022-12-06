Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $75.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Down 0.6 %

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $78.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,589,000 after purchasing an additional 185,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after buying an additional 55,486 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 166,080 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 68,949 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.