EAC Price Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000904 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a market cap of $46.06 million and approximately $8,923.52 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00461178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022720 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001234 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018450 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.15186513 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13,527.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

