Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on December 19th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

TSE DNG opened at C$2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24. Dynacor Group has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

