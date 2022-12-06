DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.72

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $831.69 million, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Institutional Trading of DURECT

About DURECT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,479,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 525,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in DURECT by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 43.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.