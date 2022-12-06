DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.72

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DURECT Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $831.69 million, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.
Institutional Trading of DURECT
About DURECT
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DURECT (DRRX)
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.