DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. DTE Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 127.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,017,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.01.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 61.25%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.