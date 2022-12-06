Divisar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 457,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries comprises approximately 6.3% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $19,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 914.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,962,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,111.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $46,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,962,919.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,111.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,211 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $47.35. 2,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,532. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $73.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

