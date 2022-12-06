Divisar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000. Funko comprises approximately 1.1% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Funko as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Funko by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNKO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 49,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,382. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $365.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.16 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

