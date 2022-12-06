Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Insider Sells $67,000.00 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCOM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

