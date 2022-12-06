Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Gap Down to $180.33

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.33, but opened at $175.72. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $177.00, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.60. The firm has a market cap of $534.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Diamond Hill Investment Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $5.50 dividend. This represents a $22.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.36, for a total value of $273,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

