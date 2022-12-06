Diameter Capital Partners LP Has $19.02 Million Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,188,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830,985 shares during the period. Brookdale Senior Living makes up 1.0% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $19,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $63,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 50,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,989.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

