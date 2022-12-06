dForce USD (USX) One Day Volume Hits $6,094.64

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005863 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $203.12 million and approximately $6,094.64 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00467572 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00022916 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001200 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018454 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000888 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000328 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00294932 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.