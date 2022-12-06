DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 1,719 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,527,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. BlackLine makes up about 2.4% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 4.24% of BlackLine worth $168,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,120,000 after buying an additional 941,030 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,464,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,575 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,386,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after purchasing an additional 347,980 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 641,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,743,000 after acquiring an additional 142,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 506,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,758,000 after acquiring an additional 94,404 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,932.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,566.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $470,591. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,566. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.81.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

