DF Dent & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,390 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.36% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $106,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $419.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,993. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $664.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $374.48 and its 200-day moving average is $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,730 shares of company stock worth $10,930,278. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

