DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $58.01 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,644 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Atlassian worth $58,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian Price Performance

In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,371.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,299,940.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $60,495.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,825,371.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,159 shares of company stock valued at $35,528,507. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.63. 9,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,313. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of -150.12 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $399.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.53 and a 200-day moving average of $201.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.