DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $19.38 Million Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.45% of Novanta worth $19,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,396,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,854,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $206,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,051. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Down 1.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $177.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

