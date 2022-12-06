DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $148.43 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,990 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.1% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $148,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $552,948,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,799,000 after buying an additional 525,014 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 481,743 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,928,000 after acquiring an additional 452,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after acquiring an additional 354,211 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TMO traded down $5.01 on Tuesday, hitting $552.20. 5,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,710. The company has a market cap of $216.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $521.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

