DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $12.81 Million Stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 1.14% of Atrion worth $12,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Atrion during the first quarter worth $200,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Atrion during the second quarter worth $63,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Atrion during the first quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Atrion by 6.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion stock traded down $7.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $611.56. 6,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440. The business has a fifty day moving average of $607.61 and a 200 day moving average of $619.01. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $542.10 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Atrion’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

