DF Dent & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,906 shares during the period. Markel accounts for 2.7% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $194,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 456.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Markel by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 19,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,307.01. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,582. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,205.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,242.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

