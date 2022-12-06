DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 436,859 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 148.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,859 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $46,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,695,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,077,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,861,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,013,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 190,104 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,199,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after buying an additional 137,398 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FND. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:FND traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $133.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.