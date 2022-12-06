DF Dent & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,773,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,386 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up approximately 1.8% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $130,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $111.00.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.