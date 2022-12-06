Dero Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $3.98 or 0.00023349 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $52.10 million and approximately $68,548.61 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,047.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.92 or 0.00474690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022523 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00114395 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.11 or 0.00851238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00651856 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00244744 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,088,407 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

