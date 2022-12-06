Dero Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. Dero has a market capitalization of $50.89 million and $52,559.71 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.89 or 0.00022870 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,997.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00463118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022432 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00114153 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.00841846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.16 or 0.00653983 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00243709 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,091,014 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.