Dero (DERO) Hits Market Cap of $51.41 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.93 or 0.00023089 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $51.41 million and approximately $50,697.10 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,008.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.53 or 0.00467546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00022891 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00114217 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00839502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.34 or 0.00654560 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00244700 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,090,298 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

