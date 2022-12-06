Delphia USA Inc. Raises Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Datadog by 240.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,713. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $186.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $636,444.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,540,750.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $636,444.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,540,750.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares in the company, valued at $20,094,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,027,096 shares of company stock worth $70,727,302 and have sold 95,034 shares worth $7,694,201. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.



