Delphia USA Inc. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 132.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.56. The company had a trading volume of 192,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,826,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.96 and a 200 day moving average of $102.82. The company has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

